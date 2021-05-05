For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic struck last year, the Stoughton Area Veterans Memorial Park conducted an honor guard memorial for a deceased veteran.
On Saturday, May 1, the American Legion Post 59 Funeral Honor Guard conducted full honors at the memorial for the funeral of Vietnam veteran Robert Petersen, who died Feb. 27 at the age of 72 at the Tomah VAMmedical Center.
The 1966 Medford High School graduate served in B Company of the 426th Support Battalion, 101st Airborne Division, from 1968-1969, winning a Purple Heart after being wounded. In 1986, he moved to Stoughton and started Hollywood Dressed Beef Corp. in Cottage Grove.
The family placed a commemorative brick in his honor at the May 1 ceremony, attended by several family members, including his daughter, Amy Hutchinson of Stoughton, who said the ceremony was “quite moving” and much appreciated.
“Our family is very grateful to the American Legion honor guard for their amazing tribute,” she wrote in an email to the Hub on Tuesday.
Since its formation in 2002, the Post 59 Honor Guard has conducted full honors for well over 1,000 veterans’ funerals in Stoughton and surrounding areas. The most recent one was 2017.