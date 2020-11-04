The COVID-19 shutdown has temporarily closed the Stoughton Area Senior Center to the public, but that doesn’t mean people can’t enjoy a homemade meal and commemorate the service of area veterans.
The senior center’s annual Veterans Day meal will shift to a curbside format this year. People are invited to drive through the center’s back parking lot from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, to pick up a cup of homemade loaded baked potato soup and a special dessert.
The meal is free for veterans, or $5 per order.
People are required to register for a meal in advance, and can call 873-8585 to reserve.
For more information, call 873-8585 or visit stoughtonseniorcenter.com.