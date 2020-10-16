Adorned with American flags, a caravan of vehicles took off from the Stoughton VFW Post 328 parking lot and drove around town in recognition of first responders on Wednesday, Oct. 14. The caravan ended at the Stoughton Police Department, where attendees greeted the city’s first responders and thanked them for their service.
Vehicle caravan recognizes first responders in Stoughton
Obituaries
Robert “Bobby G” Geishirt, age 61, of Stoughton, passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare, surrounded by his family. He was born to Ronald and Miyoko Geishirt of Deerfield, on July 3, 1959.
Mark S. Heinrichs born Jan. 5, 1952, Rockford, Illinois, passed away on Sept. 29, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Donovan; his mother, Eileen; and his sister, Michele. Mark is survived by his brother, Michael (Judy) and sister Sheila (Richard) Jessen. He leaves behind four niec…
Lawrence W. “Larry” Shelley, age 81, of Edgerton, died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 at UW Hospital, Madison. He was born on Feb. 9, 1939, the son of the late John and Mary (Wieczorkwiecz) Szelagiewicz.