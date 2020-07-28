Professor David Canon, who teaches in the Department of Political Sciences at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, will present a live virtual talk called “The (In)equity of Voting: The Tools of Disenfranchisement and How to Overcome Them” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, facilitated through Zoom.
Canon will discuss the history of disenfranchising of voters of color, laws that have been aimed at restoring voting rights, the current tactics being used to make it more difficult for people to vote and efforts to end discrimination in voting. The presentation is being organized by Mosaicos, an organization which states its mission is to “make the city of Stoughton a welcoming and inclusive community for people from every background, where everyone feels respected and valued and all of our students thrive in the schools,” according to its website.
Badger Talks and UW Connects are also helping organize the event.
“People of color continue to endure exclusion and discrimination in the electoral process. Promoting full participation, therefore, will require intentional public policy efforts to dismantle long-standing barriers and protect the right to vote for all Americans,” the Mosaicos news release stated.
The event is free, though registration is required. For information, visit facebook.com/mosaicos.us.