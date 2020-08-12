Last weekend would have marked the bicentennial celebration of Utica Fest.
There was still baseball, ice cream and fireworks for residents and visitors to enjoy on Friday, Aug. 7. The Utica Home Talent baseball team lost to rival Stoughton 6-3 at Utica Community Park. Free ice cream was a delight for children and families who packed into the park in cars to watch the fireworks display. The ice cream was donated by Lake Mills Market.
The 50th festival with tractor pulls, live music bands and slow-pitch softball tournament and beer garden had to be canceled because of the COVID-19 crisis and the restrictions on gatherings in Dane County.
The fundraiser, which was planned for Friday, Aug. 7, through Sunday, Aug. 9, at 1390 Cty. Hwy. B, brings in as many as 8,000 people. It started in 1971, and was only canceled once due to rain in 1987.
