Two virtual classes are taking place with Stoughton Health during the month of September.
A leg vein seminar is expected to be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, and an intermittent fasting class at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23.
Dietitian and nutritionist Autumn Kumlien is expected to give a virtual presentation on intermittent fasting, which is an umbrella term for various meal schedules that involve going for extended periods of time between meals. Proponents say it can improve health and weight loss efforts.
Kumlien plans to share the science behind intermittent fasting and how to adjust the various plans to fit different lifestyles, according to an event description.
The varicose veins and spider vein seminar is expected to be presented by general surgeon Dr. Aaron Schwaab. He will discuss outpatient vein treatment that can alleviate varicose veins or spider veins.
To register for the events visit stoughtonhealth.com and find “classes and events.”
For information, call 877-3485.