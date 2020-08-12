On the evening of Thursday, Aug. 18, 2005, Jim Wersal climbed up to his front yard from his basement, and stood at the space which was once his front door entrance. As he looked down, He said one word: “Gone.”
That was Wersal’s immediate reaction to an EF-3 tornado that hit his home 15 years ago. His home was among the estimated 400 that were damaged or destroyed by the storm.
The tornado ripped through a 10-mile stretch of southern Wisconsin, causing more than $42 million in damage. One Stoughton man died – Harold Orlofske, age 54, when a chimney fell on him as he was running to his basement. Staff at Stoughton Hospital treated another 23 victims – immediately after the storm hit, 50 off-duty staff members reported to the hospital to help.
Wersal was described as an optimist who seemed unflagged in the Aug. 25, 2005, edition of the Hub as reporters covered the damage. He pointed the reporter to a demolished car across the street from his home wreckage, that had a four-inch square wooden beam driven deep into the passengers side and jutted out the window “like the lethal spike it had become in the force of the tornado,” the article states.
The damage was so widespread, the city implemented a wristband system to ensure people entering the hardest hit areas were not gawkers, then-city clerk Luann Alme told the Hub in 2005.
Nearly 8,000 wristbands were handed out over one week denoting three categories of people: Residents/victims, volunteers and contractors.
“In two of the hardest hit areas in Pleasant Springs — the Linnerud Drive and Oak Knoll neighborhoods — many homes were completely leveled. In some instances cars were catapulted onto the roofs by winds which topped 200 mph,” the Hub reported.
Debris from the Stoughton area — including letters with addresses that were still legible, photos, business records, teddy bears and license plates – were found as far away as Waukesha. More than 400 items that were carried eastward to the Milwaukee area got mailed back to Stoughton City Hall.
In the fall, a wedding dress was found west of Fort Atkinson in the farm fields of Jim Reu. “The wedding gown is muddy and has a few tears in it, but Reu is hoping it can be returned to its owner,” the Hub reported.
The tornado struck less than 30 hours after an arson fire destroyed Martin Luther Christian School and heavily damaged Christ Lutheran Church just south of the Stoughton Hospital along East Main Street. Today, both have been relocated to the intersection of Hwy. B and Skyline Drive.
Coming together
More than 1,700 volunteers were bused to the disaster area the following Saturday and Sunday, the state Department of Natural Resources reported.
The volunteers lined up at Stoughton High School and rode yellow school buses across the police barriers blocking off the heavily damaged areas.
“The sighs on the bus were audible as some riders were visibly shaken on first seeing the devastation,” the Hub reported.
At one point, a line of volunteers formed a human chain passing debri from person to person – after being instructed by DNR on safety precautions – people moved assorted debri including planks of wood, tree branches, roof shingles, glass shards, pieces of homes, appliances, parts of automobiles, trailers boats and paper products.
Thousands of hours were logged by fire, EMS and public works people between Thursday and Sunday; and those hours did not include the hours by the various police departments, Red Cross or DNR volunteers.
Then-fire chief Marty Lamers reported in a press briefing between Thursday and Sunday, 56 fire agencies responded to the Stoughton area from as far as Cherry Valley, Illinois — an hour south.
The departments logged a total of 3,005 hours, including 750 hours of which equipment was in use.
“Our firefighters had not even had time to clean up their recruitment from the church fire (Wednesday); in fact our guys were here Thursday evening to clean up equipment when the tornado hit,” he said at the Council Meeting following the tornado.
The Stoughton EMS crew logged 671 hours, and the Public Works department logged 288 hours cleaning up debri.
Lasting efforts
In 2015, ten years later, the lasting effects of the devastating storm on those in the clumps of housing subdivisions and farms sprinkled north of Stoughton aren’t obvious to passers-by, the Hub wrote. And now, a decade and a half since the storm, one can drive along Williams Drive or along Tower Drive closer to Utica, and not know that it once was the scene of devastation.
Although fierce wind blows or severe weather warnings bring back mental images of “ominous funnel clouds.”
And those reminders have brought positive changes, too.
The aftermath of the EF-3 twister led to the construction of the state’s first storm shelter in a mobile home park and the development of a city-based emergency operations center to improve communications among first responders, an Aug. 16, 2015, article states.
In March 2006, the Stoughton Area Tornado Long-Term Recovery Board disbanded, which was a group of dozens of local town and city representatives, Dane County emergency management staff, area service agencies, victims and volunteers who worked to help with victims financial needs.
Tornado survivors received more than $500,000 through the Stoughton Area Tornado Long-Term Recovery Board for recovery efforts. The funds were mostly raised through fundraisers, private and special services donations and donated to roughly 160 families, the Hub reported.
In 2019, Mary and Sally Lovell wrote a book on their experiences.
The book describes the moments before the tornado hit, when Mary, her brother Stephen and father Steve were at the Red Cross giving blood. Then the weeks later, when the Red Cross was at their doorstep providing food and water.
The title of the book “Glass Storm: The 2005 Stoughton, Wisconsin Tornado” comes from the glass that the family picked out of the grass, their home and their belongings for the long months after the disaster. Months later, while unpacking boxes in their new home, the family would find glass scattered in their belongings.
“The glass is something you don’t think about,” Sally said in 2019. “The sound of glass. We used snow shovels to move pounds of glass into bins and bags.”
The Lovells wrote the book to recognize the heroism and goodness of people on that day, and in the days following, they told the Hub. They remember neighbors, community members and service members helping to provide shelter, food and a shoulder to cry on.
“On that day and from that day on everyone did the right thing. It was incredible to see this community come together like that,” Sally said.