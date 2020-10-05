Members of the Stoughton Police Department and American Legion Post 59 gathered at Riverside Cemetery on Sept. 30 to honor the memory of World War I veteran and former SPD police officer Paul Kraby, who was murdered 86 years ago while on patrol in Stoughton. The memorial service took place at Kraby’s grave and featured eulogies, a rifle salute from Post 59 members and a performance of taps.
Obituaries
Patricia A. (Slater) Christensen, age 84, of Stoughton, passed away peacefully at Agrace HospiceCare on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. She was born March 17, 1936, the daughter of Rex L. and Celia M. (Swenson) Slater. Pat married Archie T. Christensen on Sept. 1, 1956, and they had four children.
It is with deep sadness the family of Dr. Felipe Balita Manalo announces his passing on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Madison, at the age of 83. He is survived by his wife, Maria Monita Amador Manalo; his three daughters, Anna, Isabel, and Kristina Maria Manalo; his granddaughters, Isabella a…
Naomi L. (Linderud) Steele died in her home on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020.