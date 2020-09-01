Addison Moyer, a Triangle Troopers 4-H Club member, received an award for one of her fair projects she wasn’t able to show this summer.
Moyer, who competed in the 9-10 age group, won a $500 prize for her virtual judging presentation submitted to the State Bank of Cross Plains’ Ag Division’s “Missing the Summer Fair” competition, according to a news release. There were 82 entries in total, with seven winners split up by age group.
Three of those winners received a $1,000 prize, while the other four received $500 each.
To apply for the contest, 4-H or FFA members had to submit a 3-minute video for a project that is typically judged at summer fairs such as livestock, foods and nutrition and clothing, the release said.
“Our communities have found so many positive ways to adapt to the changes and cancellations brought on by COVID-19 this year,” Steve Eager, market president and head of the Ag Division, said in the release. “We felt like this contest was one small way to support the young people who put so much work into creating their summer fair projects.”
Moyer, who tied in her age division, won for her swine entry.