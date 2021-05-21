When the Stoughton Public Library shut down last March to in-person patrons, library director Jim Ramsey told the Hub it was one of the hardest decisions he had to make.
But now -- more than a year later -- the library entered their first phase of in-person visitors on Monday, May 17. Staff saw familiar customer faces as they browsed library bookshelves and used library resources.
Staff are considering this first phase library to-go as they are operating on limited hours, with limited capacity, and ask patrons to stay for only 15 minutes.
The reduced hours are 1-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 1-5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
For information, visit stoughtonpubliclibrary.org.