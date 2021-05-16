Consider your Thursdays booked from May to September, because Gazebo Musikk is back for another summer-long season.
Each Thursday evening, the volunteer-run weekly event will have live music from 6-7:30 p.m. starting May 27 through Sept. 2 at Stoughton Rotary Park, 324 South Sixth St. The musical options range from country, folk, rock n’ roll, pop, indie rock and jazz. People should bring their own lawn chairs and masks, and can purchase food from various food carts.
Debi Hanisko, who co-organizing of this year's events after long-time organizer Trisha Suess stepped down, said she is thankful to have the event back again in full swing.
“We are really excited for this year, because we are able to now socialize outside safely and feel like things are slightly getting back to normal,” Hanisko told the Hub.
Last summer, volunteers tried to create a safe music event, with attendees staying in their cars, but Hanisko said because of the unknowns of COVID-19, there wasn’t as much excitement. She said participants should still follow county COVID-19 guidelines, and organizers are asking participants to use their better judgement with social distancing.
Hanisko said the event will not require people to wear masks, but she imagines many people will still continue to do so, including herself.
A new feature this year is a permanent public bathroom at the Rotary Park, rather than the usual portable toilets.
While the event is free to the public, donations are accepted. For information, visit the events Facebook page at @gazebomusikk.