The Stoughton Public Library is hoping to offer teens a chance for virtual social interaction with a new “Teen talks” on the third Tuesday of the month starting Nov. 17.
The informal discussion, beginning at 6:30 p.m., will have a new topic each month. The Stoughton Teen Advisory Board (STAB) chose “quaranteens” as the first topic.
“(It) will be a great chance to share new hobbies, talk about what you have been up to, and just to reconnect with other teens and tweens in the community,” Cynthia Schlegel adult and teen services staff at the library wrote to the Hub in an email.
For information, and to pitch a topic email cschlegel@stolib.org.
To register for the Nov. 17 session visit https://bit.ly/2ZMKRIY.