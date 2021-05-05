For years to come, whenever Justin Teche visits St. Ann Catholic Parish, he’ll be able to see the fruits of his labor for his Eagle Scout service project.
Teche, a Boy Scout in Stoughton’s Troop 164, completed his project on Saturday, April 17, planting and mulching around nine arborvitae. And while those trees technically don’t bear fruit, his work will help provide screening and shade to St. Ann students in their newly remodeled playground.
The purpose of the Eagle Project is to give the Scout an opportunity to “plan, develop, and give leadership to others,” as noted in the requirement. Eagle Scout projects are evaluated on the benefit to the organization being served and on the leadership provided by the candidate. There must also be evidence of organized planning and development.
The trees, planted along the fence between the school playground and parish rectory, represent a final step in a long-term plan to establish a playground. In an email to the Hub, Teche’s father Aaron said Justin organized the schedule to plant the trees, obtained quotes for supplies and worked with St. Ann to purchase and pick up the trees. Justin also arranged the use of an auger to dig the holes, his father said.