The annual Taste of Stoughton is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, at Nordic Ridge Park, 1300 Hoel Ave.
The popular event will include more than 15 food or beverage stands, live music, and a nearby park and splash pad for families.
The event itself is free to attend, and food is available upon purchase.
Duo Mike and Jamie McCloskey who performed at the 2019 Taste of Stoughton will be back from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. playing a variety of music including blues, country, folk swing and jazz. The Your Mom Band will take the stage from 1:30 — 4 p.m. to play oldies pop, country and classic rock. And for the finale the country music band Bree Morgan is scheduled to play from 4:30 -8 p.m.
As people are enjoying the live music they can samples eats from Stoughton businesses such as Tailgaters, Pizza Pit, Viking Brew Pub, Stoughton VFW, BBGs, Main Street Kitchen, Famous Yeti’s Pizza, Wendigo, Pancake Cafe, Nauti Norske, Rise and Grind Coffee, Mershon’s Cider and a water/soda tent sponsored by the Stoughton Hockey team.
For information, tasteofstoughton.com.