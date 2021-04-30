It’s finally starting to feel like we’re approaching summer, with the return of Stoughton’s most well known festival next weekend.
The annual Syttende Mai festival, which was cancelled last year because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic will return in a hybrid fashion May 14-16, a news release from the Stoughton Chamber of Commerce states.
To celebrate Norway’s National Constitution Day and the area’s Scandanavian heritage, the Chamber has organized in-person events such as Stoughton Norwegian Dancer performances, a drive-thru Sunday parade and quilt show at Chorus Public House. The Chamber has also scheduled online programming, such as a family scavenger hunt.
For more information, go to stoughtonfestivals.com or call the Stoughton Chamber of Commerce Events Manager, Callie LaPoint at (608) 873-7912.
The mainstays
The 68th Annual Norwegian Parade will take place at 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 16, on the last day of the festival.
The Chamber has amended the parade this year to accommodate COVID-19 safety protocols and will be in a drive-thru format at Mandt Park.
The driving route begins southbound Van Buren Street to East Milwaukee Street, with the parade floats set up along Mandt Parkway.
People are encouraged to dress up their car and drive through the route, with the best dressed car receiving a prize, the release states. The winner must be registered through the Chamber’s website to receive the prize.
Returning during the weekend after almost a year away from a normal school schedule are four performances by the Stoughton Norwegian Dancers. The first three performances will start at 2 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 15; and 3:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 16.
All performances will be at the Community Building, 235 N. Forrest St.
Athletic events
Athletic events will be back this year, with the three runs and the walk being held on Saturday, May 15. Later that day, the Strongman-Viking Games Competition will take place downtown. The Strongman-Viking Games is now a United States Strongman-sanctioned event that brings in competitors and spectators from outside the region, a Chamber news release states.
Although the Chamber will not host an official Friday night canoe race, staff are encouraging people to participate independently. People can sign up to canoe on the chamber’s website and will receive a canoe-race shirt, but race times, prizes, and portage portion of the race will not be part of the event this year.
Food
The Syttende Mai food carts such as the Stoughton FFA cheese curd and cream puffs, kettle korn and Stoughton High School Norwegian Dancers Boosters will be back this year. Norwegian favorites will be available, according to the release, such as “Kjøttkake pronounced, key-ut kah KEE (Norwegian meatballs), Krumkake pronounced CROOM-kak-A (a waffle cookie), Lefse (Lef-suh) – a traditional soft flatbread made from potatoes and flour and varme Pølse pronounced VARM - uh PULL-se, (hot dogs served Norwegian style, wrapped in lefse).”
Online events
One new event this year encourages the community to get out and explore Stoughton throughout town, the release states. The Scavenger Hunt asks participants to find 13 Norwegian and Historical stops throughout the city. Businesses will be offering Syttende Mai sales or door prizes to anyone supporting a booster button while they shop.