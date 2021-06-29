Uncertainty was the rule – rather than the exception – when the Friends of the Stoughton Public Library began planning for its annual Pie Place fundraiser this year.
The weekend of Syttende Mai, the nearly five-hour event raised $1,897 to support the library, despite the COVID-19 pandemic creating questions over where it could be held, and how many people would participate or support the cause after the entire Norwegian heritage festival was canceled the year before.
As the scheduled Pie Place date of May 15 grew closer this year, the traditional site for the event – the library – announced its opening day wouldn’t be until two days after.
But in the face of disappointment, organizers found an alternative. While the Friends would not offer the usual space for pie lovers to sit-down and enjoy a slice together, it would still provide a place to sell the pastries in support of the public library. That place was the Stoughton Village Players Theater, 255 E. Main St., where the stage would be available because the troupe would not be producing their annual original comedy.
Once the word went out to the small army of area pie bakers that Pie Place 2021 would indeed happen, calls and emails came in committing to provide one, two and even three pies. Volunteers also signed up for shifts to receive, cut, box and sell the pies.
The community support resulted in a recipe for success.
There were approximately 75 donated pies and around 15 varieties and fillings including pecan, apple, French apple, key lime, lemon meringue, peach, rhubarb, blueberry, raspberry, chocolate, cherry fluff, and even a ‘Kentucky Derby’ pie.
There were 39 volunteer pie bakers who committed to donations, but even more people just showed up unannounced and dropped off pies during the day of the event. It took 24 energetic volunteers to staff the four and a half hour event, which only ended because they ran out of pies to sell.
The pie sales raised $1,462. Additionally, selling cookbooks, book lovers’ journals for readers to track their reading and book bags brought in another $435, for a total of $1,897 raised at the event.
Collaboration, generosity, and overwhelming community spirit saved the day.
Thank you, Community of Stoughton, Stoughton Village Players, Friends, volunteers, and everyone who came together to prove that Pie Place indeed has a recipe that can’t fail.