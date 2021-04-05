The annual Syttende Mai Booster buttons – which have been a mainstay and collector’s item for the heritage festival – are now available for purchase.
The buttons will cost $5, supports the festival and is often described as an unofficial admissions ticket for events such as the Quilt Show, which will take place this year at the Chorus Public House. Buttons are available for purchase at stoughtonfestivals.com.
This year’s hybrid Syttende Mai celebration will take place from Friday, May 14, through Sunday, May 16. The festival, which will look different because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, will include a drive-through parade on May 16 at Mandt Park, a photo scavenger hunt, Viking Games and virtual programming of the opening ceremony.
Each year the Syttende Mai committee recruits people to design the Booster Buttons, keeping in mind the region’s Scandanavian heritage and the essence of the annual celebration. This year’s buttons depict a mask with a Norwegian flag and the words “Uff Da” at the top.