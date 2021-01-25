A Stoughton Area Senior Center survey has concluded that the public views the facility as a major asset to the city, especially amid the pandemic.
The 2019-20 survey demonstrates that people view the center as a space for seniors to be social and receive services--many of which the center has tried to maintain as they remain socially distanced to prevent the spread of COVID-19. But survey respondents pointed out some areas the facility could improve as well, including more parking and programs.
The survey--which is conducted every two years-- evaluated the center in enhancing senior’s lives through diverse programs, services and volunteer opportunities, the final report states. Staff advertised the survey in local publications, and they collected 164 email responses from the end of 2019 until January 2020, assistant director Hollee Camacho told the Hub.
The survey was mostly confirmation that the center provides helpful and enriching programs, Camacho said.
For senior center staff, whose building has been closed because of the health crisis, it has been a priority to continue to provide their services participants deemed essential in a virtual way.
Confirming the need for those services, more than 75% of the 164 survey participants, most of whom were Stoughton residents over 60, said case management and meals on wheels were important to them.
Case management, which typically involves in-home evaluation and consulting to help seniors live independently, is challenging to carry out through the phone or computer, Camacho said. And such services are not common to senior centers outside of Dane County, Camacho said.
The survey also found that people used the senior center for social opportunities, like making new friends at a class, Camacho said. The center used to see hundreds of people going in and out for things like Norweigian language or bridge club, she said.
Now, the center is hosting events like Facebook Trivia nights or virtual support groups to keep people engaged and social, Camacho said.
While respondents view the senior center as a city asset, they pointed out some things the facility could change about its services.
One of the things respondents recommended was a need for accessible and expanded parking outside the center building, located at 248 W. Main St.
Over 20% of participants said parking was a reason they did not attend events at the center, and some mentioned how it is especially difficult for those with a walker or wheelchair to deal with the lack of close, available spots.
The parking problem was also one of the top suggestions seen in the 2017 survey, she said. Camacho said the center is looking into ways to expand their parking options like asking to use their neighbors’ lots, as well as implement other suggestions.
Some survey participants asked for new programs, Camacho said.
Respondents asked the center to set up transportation for shopping trips, she said. These new programs, including the parking, will likely have to wait, she said.
Considering people cannot come into the building right now, the main senior center priority is helping its patrons maintain their well-being through the health crisis, Camacho said.
“What was really gratifying is a lot of people saying you're doing a great job, a lot of happy people responded, which was nice to hear,” Camacho said. “But, there's definitely always room for improvement.”