Stoughton Health will host a virtual class aiming to teach parents ways they can support their kids and teens dealing with anxiety.
The hour-long virtual class is set for 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 11. Participants must register for this free class online at stoughtonhealth.com, after which they’ll receive the link to the virtual class.
Dr. Kathleen Hipke, a psychologist with SSM Health, will lead the seminar. Hipke will address the anxiety-related issues kids and teens may be dealing with such as excessive worry, problems sleeping or stomach issues, and how parents can best address and help manage their children’s anxiety.
For information, visit stoughtonhealth.com/event.