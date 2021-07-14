Don’t look now, but summer’s moving right along, with less than a month to go in the Stoughton Public Library’s Summer Reading Program.
Things kicked off on June 5 and will run through Aug. 14, with participants able to log hours read for a chance to win prizes.
Reading can include newspaper articles, comic books, chapter books and even cookbooks. This year’s reading challenge combined with an activity such as reading cookbooks or reading a book about a place you’d like to visit.
Staff are strongly encouraging participants to use the online Beanstack.org website to log their reading. Paper logs will also be available at the library.
Prizes vary from food coupons, Eugster’s Farm Market passes, gift certificates that benefit the Itty Bitty Bookstore on Main Street and animal pop up books.
For more information, visit stoughtonpubliclibrary.org or call (608) 873-6281.