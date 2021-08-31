Stoughton tweens and teens celebrated the end of the summer library program with a dozen outdoor games at East Side Park on Thursday, Aug. 26.
Librarian Cynthia Schlegel facilitated 12 different challenges, which included a candy corn race, cookie luge, Swedish Fish relay, Starburst stacking, gumball rolling, Peeps shooting range, peppermint baseball, donut eating Olympics and a saran un-wrapping contest.
Bronze, silver and gold tier awards were available depending upon how well the participants did in the events, including books, candy and DVDs.
And after the variety of fun and games, everyone enjoyed a slice of a chocolate cake with 'I Love My Library' written in icing.