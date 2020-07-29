The Stoughton Lions and Lioness Clubs will host a “Stuff the Bus” school supplies fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 8.
The eighth annual school supply fundraiser is set for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. that day at the Stoughton Walmart parking lot, 2600 State Highway 138.
Event coordinator Mike Niedfeldt said sought after school supplies include pencils, notebook, paper, crayons, colored pencils and glue sticks.Three additional items that will be needed quite a bit once the students get back into the schools will be masks, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes.
Niedfeldt said the supplies would be available to those in need for both at-home learning and in school.
There are early dropoff locations for school supplies for anyone who can’t make the event.
“There may be many families where there has been limited income because of the shutdown that has been going on,” he said. “This will create a bigger need in the community that needs to be helped.”