The annual Stuff the Bus fundraiser raised $6,300 for Stoughton Area School District students in need of school supplies last week.
The Stoughton Lions and Lioness clubs organized the event for Saturday, Aug. 8, in the Walmart parking lot.
More than 25 volunteers put in a total of 111 hours of volunteer time to hand out school supply lists, collect donations and organize donated items, Mike Niedfeldt, organizer of the event told the Hub in an email.
Thrivent Financial, Walmart and Stoughton Hospital donated $100 or more in gift cards apiece. The gift cards, along with all other school supplies, will be able to be used throughout the school year, Niedfeldt wrote.
He said the donations started out slow, with pre-event day drops off being down about 65%.
“The day started out a bit slow in the morning but things picked up throughout the day with a few community members filling up their shopping carts where the donations were almost overflowing,” Niedfeldt wrote. “The Stoughton community came through again and we had one of the best years ever.”
Families of students who would like to receive school supplies should contact the Stoughton Area School District.