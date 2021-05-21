After nearly 500 people voted in the annual Syttende Mai quilt show, Melissa Schiferl of Stoughton took home first place for viewers choice.
Her hand made quilt was named “Beautiful butterflies,” and used a complex “fractured quilt technique” to create the 95 by 105 inch piece, according to a Stoughton Chamber of Commerce news release.
Of the top three winners and three honorable mentions, five people were from Stoughton, with the third place winner being from Madison.
The show was in a new location this year at the Chorus Public House, 154 W. Main St., which the news release describes as the perfect venue for showcasing the entries of area quilters and honoring the featured quilter, Mary Olson.
First place: “Beautiful Butterflies” Melissa Schiferl, Stoughton
This large quilt (95 x 105 inches) displayed a centerpiece created from nine - 24 x 42 inch printed panels featuring butterflies on a dark blue background. The design is a complex “fractured” quilt technique giving the panel an illusion of movement. The back, which could be used as a reversible top, incorporated left-over scraps and an original panel.
Second place: “Flower Fun” Melanie Miller, Stoughton
This 60 x 60 inch wall hanging featured a bright digitally printed floral fabric panel, which was intricately machine quilted with coordinating thread colors. The stitching outlined the petals, with each layer of petals featuring a different quilting stitch, giving the quilt almost a three-dimensional appearance.
Third place: “Solstice” Karen Steinle, Madison
Five different outdoor winter scenes were featured on this quilt including geese, cardinals, trees and snow-covered chairs and logs. The raw edge applique technique made the scenes appear more like a painting than created with fabric.
Honorable Mentions
“Pretty Pink Posies” Karen Lapidakis, Stoughton
Forty-two different blocks created from a single fabric made up this twin-size quilt. The fabric included large pink and white flowers on a black background. The blocks are created when four identical layers of fabric are cut into squares, using only the image designed for the block. The squares are then rotated into a symmetrical design before being sewn together.
“Stars for My Cartwheel” Pam Zeismer, Stoughton
This twin-size quilt featured two designs: bright yellow eight-point stars; and bright yellow triangle points pieced on arcs, creating a circular style pattern. Both blocks were set on a dark blue background. The pattern is paper pieced and the completed blocks laid off-set at an angle.
“Churn Dash” Sylvia Lewis, Stoughton
The red queen size quilt incorporated 19 antique “Churn Dash” blocks purchased by Sylvia. She created an additional block from her stash of reproduction fabrics, which blended well into the quilt. Viewers were challenged to determine which was the new block.