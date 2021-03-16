The StoughtonCARES Coalition plans to address the impact COVID-19 has had on the community’s mental health in a virtual presentation Wednesday, March 24.
From 6:30-8 p.m., the organization will present “Mental Health Concerning Rural Families During COVID 19” on its website, stoughtoncares.org.
The presentation will feature Jeff Ditzenberger from T.U.G.S (Talking, Understanding, Growing, Supporting). T.U.G.S. is a Wisconsin nonprofit Ditzenberger founded that focuses on the stigma surrounding mental health challenges and suicide, particularly those that affect rural residents.
Research has found that rural Americans have higher depression and suicide rates as compared to their urban counterparts, according to a StoughtonCARES news release.
Rural Americans are also less likely to have access to mental health care services, and it was found that for every 30,000 rural Americans there is one psychiatrist, the release states. It adds that rural residents are less likely to be able to afford mental health services because of finances and lack of health insurance – and that one of the main contributions to the prevalence of mental illness in rural America is poverty.
The link to the presentation will be found on the StoughtonCARES website – stoughtoncares.org.
For information, contact Cathy Kalina at cakcenters@hotmail.com.