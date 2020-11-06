In times of stress and anxiety, Stoughton Yoga wants to remind everyone to focus on resilience.
The business is hosting a socially distanced workshop: “Resilience in 2020: Build Your Roadmap” at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, to help participants identify methods to deal with life challenges and create a plan to persevere through them.
To register, donate any amount through PayPal specifying “Resilience workshop” or email info@stoughtonyoga.org. The number of participants is limited due to COVID-19 health guidelines. For additional safety measures, registered participants should bring their own notebook and pen.
Bonnie Mezger, a certified personnel consultant and Stoughton Yoga Board Member, is set to lead the two-hour workshop. The workshop includes guided discussions and personalized activities that lead up to the capstone project: building your roadmap.
The roadmap is a plan participants will create to assess themselves in terms of areas of health that are lacking and how they can address this.
For more information, visit stoughtonyoga.com.