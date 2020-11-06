Stoughton Yoga moves to new building on Silverado Drive.

Board member, Margaret Plotkin, painting the Stoughton Yoga logo on the wall of the new yoga studio on Silverado Drive.

 Photo submitted

In times of stress and anxiety, Stoughton Yoga wants to remind everyone to focus on resilience.

The business is hosting a socially distanced workshop: “Resilience in 2020: Build Your Roadmap” at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, to help participants identify methods to deal with life challenges and create a plan to persevere through them.

To register, donate any amount through PayPal specifying “Resilience workshop” or email info@stoughtonyoga.org. The number of participants is limited due to COVID-19 health guidelines. For additional safety measures, registered participants should bring their own notebook and pen.

Bonnie Mezger, a certified personnel consultant and Stoughton Yoga Board Member, is set to lead the two-hour workshop. The workshop includes guided discussions and personalized activities that lead up to the capstone project: building your roadmap.

The roadmap is a plan participants will create to assess themselves in terms of areas of health that are lacking and how they can address this.

For more information, visit stoughtonyoga.com.