The Stoughton Area Community Foundation awarded Stoughton Yoga a grant to purchase yoga props for its participants.
The grant was $1,160 and Stoughton Yoga will offer props and mats on a sliding scale to serve varying needs.
Students freely shared prompts like yoga mats, blocks, straps and bolsters before the pandemic. Now, Stoughton Yoga is asking students to bring their own items as a safety precaution.
“Not everyone has the money to run out and purchase equipment,” Marlene Widra, founder and chief operating officer of Stoughton Yoga said in a news release, “This grant that makes yoga mats and props available to all means one less barrier for people who are thinking about starting yoga in the New Year.”
Classes are on pause due to the public health order prohibiting group fitness classes. They are scheduled to resume the week of Jan. 4, according to the Stoughton Yoga website.
For information, visit stoughtonyoga.org.