Stoughton Yoga aims to address the discomfort or stress of social isolation that accompanies the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Stoughton Yoga news release.
The organization is hosting a free learning/support group that will meet via phone
conference-call at 7 p.m. every Tuesday in December, beginning Dec. 1. Each session will be 45 minutes.
The call-in meetings will focus on resilience and self-care. They will include a short, guided mindfulness practice, a specific topic for learning/discussion and a closing exercise to set intentions for the upcoming week, according to the release.
Bonnie Mezger will facilitate the calls. She has over 20 years’ experience with group and leadership development, is a certified professional coach, and is certified in the science of happiness studies, according to the release.
“The format is very accessible, there is no computer screen and no zoom link required,” Mezger said. “Each participant will simply dial a phone conference number that will be provided ahead of time.”
The program is free to participants, but Stoughton Yoga is seeking sponsorship donations from businesses and community members to help support this program.
This service is not a substitute for professional counseling, therapy or medical care, according to the release.
For information or to register, call (608) 572-3555 or email info@stoughtonyoga.org.