Stoughton’s only nonprofit yoga studio held a "successful" grand opening last week.
Stoughton Yoga, which holds low cost and free sessions throughout the city, will hold the grand opening new location, 101 Silverado Dr. on Sunday, June 13.
The yoga studio moved into Silverado Point in June 2020, but could not hold a grand opening celebration because of COVID-19.
The event include storytelling about first time yoga experiences, free yoga sessions, ice cream and hourly door prizes.
For information, visit stoughtonyoga.com.