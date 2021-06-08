Stoughton’s only nonprofit yoga studio is hosting its postponed grand opening this weekend.
Stoughton Yoga, which holds low cost and free sessions throughout the city, will hold the grand opening 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 13, at its new location, 101 Silverado Dr.
The yoga studio moved into Silverado Point in June 2020, but could not hold a grand opening celebration because of COVID-19. Now, one year later, staff and volunteers are ready to celebrate with the community, its website states.
Events include storytelling about first time yoga experiences, free yoga sessions, ice cream and hourly door prizes.
For information, visit stoughtonyoga.com.