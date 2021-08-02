Stoughton’s Betty Elsner isn’t the kind of person to ask for any sort of recognition or thanks for her time volunteering in town.
She does it because she wants to help people, Elsner, 81, said. And while she told the Hub that she didn’t want to receive a ton of attention or praise for her volunteerism, those at the Stoughton Area Senior Center say there are few people more deserving of the recognition.
Elsner will be honored on Wednesday, Aug. 4, with the Americorps Seniors Lifetime Impact Volunteer award as part of the annual Governor's Service Awards through Dane County RSVP, scheduled for 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Monona Terrace in Madison.
Elsner has been delivering Meals on Wheels to Stoughton residents, mostly seniors and others who have difficulty moving around and making their own meals, on a weekly basis for 43 years. Elsner started through the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP), which matches retirees and area seniors with local nonprofits and other organizations in need of help.
She first began delivering meals in 1977 after attending a local social services meeting in town while her children were at school. Despite the longevity of her service, Elsner said she doesn’t feel her service is any more special than that of others.
"They were asking for Meals on Wheels drivers,” she recalled of the meeting. “And I thought, 'I could do that while the kids are in school.' So I've been doing it ever since.
Elsner delivers meals each Monday on the Eastern part of town to the same group of people. She’s developed close relationships and friendships with those on her delivery route, she said, adding that the people on her route quickly became her favorite part of the trips.
"That's the best part,” she said. “They're part of my family, so to speak. I care a lot about these folks."
That mentality is a big reason that those at the senior center nominated Elsner for the award, Director Cindy McGlynn said. McGlynn was the person who nominated Elsner for the award, given by the Governor’s office.
“This service is for people who don’t get out much more and the driver might be their only contact, and she takes it seriously, making sure that everyone is okay or that they don’t need anything else. She wants people to still have that connection and make sure they’re cared for,” McGlynn said.
McGlynn said Elsner puts a lot of passion into her volunteerism, adding that while Elsner might not want any recognition for her work, it’s well deserved.
“She’s really just interested in making sure the Senior Center is successful and our people are cared for,” McGlynn said of Elsner. “I really appreciate her selflessness. She really just cares about making sure people are taken care of.”
Elsner currently delivers nine to ten meals per day, she said, but that number has fluctuated some throughout the years – and she has no plans to stop anytime soon.
"Why would I stop? That's just what I do on Mondays,” Elsner said. “I guess I figure any day that I can help somebody else in a small way is a good day. There's no ulterior motive. I like doing it. It's something that needs to be done."