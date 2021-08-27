Another Stoughton performing venue will require proof of vaccination against COVID-19 for admission to its shows.
Stoughton Village Players Board of Directors member Dan Prueher wrote in an email to the Hub that the Players will require proof of vaccination against COVID-19, or a negative PCR test for COVID-19 within the last 72 hours before the show for all attendees, performers and crew members. Rapid COVID-19 test results do not qualify, Prueher wrote.
Masks will also be required of all patrons based on federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance and Public Health Madison and Dane County’s mask mandate that runs through most of the shows.
Stoughton Village Players joins its downtown neighbor to the east, the Stoughton Opera House, in requiring vaccinations for attendees. The Opera House’s rules are slightly different than the Village Players, with full vaccination being checked with a photo ID for its lounge area where masks were optional before the county’s mask mandate went into effect, but staff were trusting people to be honest about their vaccination status elsewhere in the building where masks were still required.
Stoughton Village Players Theater performers will perform its production of “The Foreigner” over the span of two weekends at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9-11 and Sept. 16 and 18; and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12. All shows will be performed at the Stoughton Village Players theater, 255 E. Main St.
Tickets are $15 for general admission to the Friday and Saturday shows, and $13 for Thursday and Sunday performances.
The theater intended to debut “The Foreigner” in March 2020, but ended up canceling all performances shortly after it was announced the state was mandating all schools close as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold across the country.
For information, visit stoughtonvillageplayers.org or call (608) 205-8480.
Vaccination against COVID-19 can be proven through showing a vaccination record card, or a photo of one, and a photo ID that matches.