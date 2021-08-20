The show must go on – but the curtains will rise 18 months later than first planned.
Stoughton Village Players Theater performers will perform its production of “The Foreigner” over the span of two weekends at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9-11 and Sept. 16 and 18; and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12. All shows will be performed at the Stoughton Village Players theater, 255 E. Main St.
Tickets are $15 for general admission to the Friday and Saturday shows, and $13 for Thursday and Sunday performances. Masks are required for attendance, as the theater announced it was going to require them on Aug. 5 based on federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, and Public Health Madison and Dane County’s 28-day mask mandate will be in effect for the majority of the shows.
The theater intended to debut “The Foreigner” in March 2020, but ended up canceling all performances shortly after it was announced the state was mandating all schools close as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold across the country.
The show, directed by Sam D. White, follows main character Charlie Baker (Allen Ebert), who is able to speak English, but all other characters are unaware he’s fluent in the language, a news release from the Theater stated.
In the play, Baker, who is dealing with the family situation and just wants to be left alone, is brought to the Meeks Fishing Lodge and Resort in Tilghman County, Georgia. His friend, fellow Brit Froggy LeSueur (Fred Trotter), devises an excuse for Baker to keep to himself by convincing everyone that Baker doesn’t speak English.
Lodge owner Betty Meeks (Gail Shearer) is enthralled to host Baker, and is nosy in wanting to learn all about him and his culture, which doesn’t exist based on the false world that Baker and LeSueur have concocted. One of the hotel guests, Ellard Simms (Kevin Forster) decides to teach Baker English, and in turn, has Baker teach other guests about his native language, which just like his newly found culture, is fabricated.
Baker also manages to intrigue others, including couple Rev. David Marshall Lee (Matthew Korda) and his fiancee, Catherine Simms (Abigail Hindle), who want to know more about a person they think is a foreigner, and townie Owen Musser (Bryan Royston), who uses Baker as an emotional punching bag over his presence at the wooded resort.
The plot contains revealed secrets, relationship issues, lodge ownership disputes and attitudes about those different from us that add to the craziness of this farce building towards a big ending.
The set was designed by Katy Freye and built by Jeff Horton. The character costumes, created by Mary Onsager and Patty Becker, complete the scene.
For information, visit stoughtonvillageplayers.org or call (608) 205-8480.