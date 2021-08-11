After missing out on last year’s event due to COVID-19, The Stoughton Village Players have announced the group’s annual community picnic is back.
The picnic begins at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, at Virgin Lake Park,1901 Roby Road. In an email to the Hub SVP’s Dan Prueher said the event is “an excellent chance for newcomers to Stoughton or others who have always considered joining the group to learn more, hear about upcoming shows, meet other members and have fun.”
Beverages (sodas, beer, wine and water), games and a grill will be provided, though he said attendees should bring their own main dish/meat and place settings plus a dish to share.
The event will include a short program talking about SVP projects, Prueher said, but is “mostly to catch up, meet new people and laugh a lot.”
“No RSVP is needed: Just show up and be ready for a great afternoon,” he said.
For more information, visit stoughtonvillageplayers.org.