What began with a few minor improvements has turned into a larger renovation project for the Stoughton Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 328.
Spearheaded by what might be the youngest Post officer group in the state, Post Commander Ilein Taipe, 47, told the Hub the team is finishing COVID-19 preparations before reopening the Post’s dining room to the public. Those include cleaning and organizing the restaurant, she said, to be on par with Public Health Madison and Dane County guidance. They are also considering changing the restaurant’s hours to provide more availability to guests.
While the 100-year-old post underwent a few expansions before and shortly after moving into a new building in 1962, this is the first major renovation in recent years.
“It started as a little facelift; a little paint and new menus,” she said.
Taipe leads a team of veterans who work full-time while devoting many hours to the post, which features a bar, restaurant and rental halls. Rob Drogsvold, 42, is the junior vice commander, and Sherri Barrett, 40, is the quartermaster. Melissa Huston, 38, who is quarantining and training in Georgia before being deployed, is the senior vice commander.
When the post reopens, it will feature the painting updates that started the project, as well as a new drop ceiling and updated light fixtures in the bar, Drogsvold said. There is no timeline yet as to when the building will reopen.
Members will bid goodbye to what Drogsvold referred to as the “big brown box” above the refinished bar, which was designed to hide duct work. A new HVAC system and walk-in cooler round out the changes, which will benefit anyone who visits the post for a drink, dinner or special event.
Established in 1920, VFW Post 328 is called the Mother Post because it’s the first official chartered post in the state, Taipe said. It operated from a few different locations downtown before settling at its current location.
After World War II, members wanted a larger space, recalled Clarence Osland, the post’s oldest veteran, who turned 98 on Oct. 7. Dale Sperle, a VFW member and past commander, donated the land where the post now resides.
“We came out here and started building,” Osland said. “Most of this post was built on donations and by the membership.”
As with the original construction, the renovation project relies on volunteers and local support. Taipe said a few individuals and organizations have sent in contributions, and the post held hibachi food trucks and drive-thru ice cream fundraisers to raise money.
Anyone wishing to assist the project may send a donation to the post at 200 Veterans Road, Attn Quartermaster. Updates on the renovation and pictures of the post’s progress can be found on its Facebook page.
Post member Jordan Tilleson said the renovation project is for the community.
“This building represents more than just veterans,” he said. “It has our name on it, but this is for the City of Stoughton.”