110 years ago - 1911
• The Wells Fargo Express Company yesterday shipped here a fine team of draught horses with a massive set of harnesses and a new delivery wagon. One wagon and a set of the harness the company already has in this so it now has two complete rigs, one for the collection and delivery of packages and the other for the trips to and from the trains. The team is a handsome pair purchased in northern Illinois, and apparently gentle for all that they never have broken city traffic.
• The annual statement of assessment recently compiled by City Clerk Currier shows Sotughton to be nearing the three million dollar mark in assessed valuation. It perhaps will be remembered that last spring Assessor C.J. Rollis was notified by the state tax commission that Stoughton assessment of figures would have to come up as would assessments all over the county. Mr. Rollis has raised the assessments all along the line, the increase being about $403,000 nearly evenly divided between real and personal property.
• Albert Jerdee was the first Stoughton victim of the strict new law against drunkenness on railroad trains. Albert came from Madison on the afternoon passenger yesterday and he must have been pretty well “tanked,” for when the train stopped here, conductor Steve Tramble turned him over to Chief of Police Erdahl. This morning he was arraigned before Justice Huber , who imposed a fine of $25 and cost or 30 days in jail. Up to noon, no one had come to relief with the necessarily “spondulics,” and therefore it looks very much like he would have a chance to spend the next 30 days in meditations on the hardships of modern traveling.
• Among those from this city who attended the annual reunion of the famous Iron Brigade at Devil’s Lake Wednesday and Thursday were O.F. Tipple and wife, I.E. Wright and wife, and G. M. Burnett and wife.
• The Norwegian Lutheran Church of Cooksville was struck by lightning and burned to the ground last Saturday night. The church was a relatively new one, having been constructed a year or two ago. It was insured for $2,000.
65 years ago - 1956
• The Veterans of Foreign Wars will present “Hell on Wheels” on Wednesday night in the little gym. The play is written for paraplegics and three of the actors in it are confined to wheelchairs themselves. It is a traveling show, and the four men in the play travel with it. However, the one female part is played by a local girl in this case – Shirley Lee.
• Seven lettermen returned this year to the Stoughton football team. The letters belong to Co-Capt. Louis Kleven, guard; co-capt. Norm Moe, halfback; Midke Hanson, fullback; Alvin Davis, guard; Dave Biddick, tackle; Duane Kleven, end; and Vince Denene, end. Head football coach Gilbert Krueger said he is encouraged by the spirit of the Vikings. Krueger said he feels enthusiasm and spirit are as important as skill. Right now Krueger said his main problem is to find a quarterback. There are no experienced quarterbacks among the men on the team.
• Alderman Kenneth LaFleur moved that a committee be created to investigate the costs and incomes involved in installing the parking meters and “trash things out once and for all.”
• A daily weather forecast, accompanied by tips on what tobacco growers can do to get the best cure during the predicted weather that is being broadcast beginning Tuesday of this week. University of Wisconsin tobacco specialist W.B. Ogden will call the U.S. Weather Bureau in Madison every day at 10 a.m. to get the predictions for the northern area center around Stoughton. These broadcasts will be aired over the University's mid-day farm program, which tobacco growers can hear at 12:30 on WHA,. Madison or WHLA-FM, West Salem.
• Arthur Sveum has been elected president of the Chamber of Commerce, it was announced Wednesday morning. Paul I. Olson is the new vice-president, and Ed Mennes is secretary-treasurer.
• The large dining room and kitchen of the Lake Kegonsa Resort, formerly known as Grasse Terry’s, is now open with Mrs. Oscar Elvekrog now handling both the dining room and the kitchen. It is now known as the Viking Club.
45 years ago - 1976
• The city Planning Commission Tuesday night approved the request of a Nebraska development firm that two parcels of land on the west side be rezoned to commercial; the areas allow them to build a 65,000 foot shopping center. The nine-acre area is located on Highway 51 west, directly across from Nelson Muffler and has been zoned light industrial.
• Stoughton middle school students participated in workshops last Thursday and Friday to prepare them for coed gym classes this week. Stoughton schools are moving to comply with Title IX federal regulations which prevent sex discrimination in schools received federal funds.
• A judgement in the amount of $4,307.20 in favor of the Wisconsin Department of Health and Social Services has been recovered from Brickson’s Nursing Home for failing to pay the annual license fee on time.
• Stoughton Education Association (SEA) president Steve Fortney and chief negotiator Larry Shumate said the teachers’ union will challenge use of a recently adopted valuation form. The new procedure will drive a wedge between faculty, supervisors and the school board, the two said in an interview with the Courier Tuesday.
• The Common Council took three separate actions Wednesday evening in an attempt to get a new city ambulance as soon as possible. The council authorized the mayor, Health Committee and Purchasing Committee to look into several ambulances and get quotations on prices to be presented at the next meeting. The council also voted to look into the possibility of getting a county ambulance stationed in Stoughton, and the chances of federal assistance. The latter two actions were at the suggestion of First Ward Ald. Peter Nelson.
10 years ago - 2011
• Even though he suffered from a terminal lung condition and could barely talk at times, Larry Weis insisted on attending Common Council meetings. As his health deteriorated, the 74 year old Stoughton alderman continued to make it for every contentious vote this spring and summer, making his presence felt until the day he died, Aug. 30, in Hospice Care in Fitchburg. Weiss was in his sixth year representing District 1, and served several years as the council’s representation on the library board. He is known as a passionate, yet analytical representative who wasn’t shy about speaking his mind. That became instrumental the past few months as the council debated whether to reduce the number of aldermanic districts from 12 to 9. Without the vote of Weiss, a strong supporter of the mayor and current structure, the vote would have swung 6-5 in favor of the change.
• Stoughton officials are struggling to find ways to cope with a projected funding gap of $300,000 to $370,000 next year. They have spent months prioritizing services and talking about ways to make those services more efficient as part of a new approach to budgeting. No matter how it’s put together however, it could be painful with less state aid and no growth last year.
• Stoughton High School’s former band teacher “did not deserve to lose everything” after using district resources to send “inappropriate” emails to a woman, his wife said last week. The Stoughton School Board accepted the resignation of Craig Mason at last Tuesday’s board meeting despite statements from Mason’s wife, who argued his two decades of skills and serve as an educator were disregarded. Mason’s most recent evaluation, obtained this week by the Courier Hub through an open records request, noted issues with Mason following organizations challenges in the past but nonetheless concluded he had exceeded professional expectations.
• Overall enrollment at the Stoughton Area School District dropped 39 students this year, according to preliminary figures presented to the school board Monday. Superintendent Tim Onsager told the Hub that the district last school year counted 3,377 students, compared to this year’s 3,338, in what he termed a “very preliminary” count. The district’s kindergarten enrollment this year was “the smallest that we’ve seen” at 187, compared to 227 last year.