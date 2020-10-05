Though a rainy day forced participants indoors, the Stoughton Area Senior Center’s balance and mobility exercise class continued on schedule inside of the center’s parking garage on Thursday, Oct. 1. Ron Dorr of Quality of Life Fitness led the class through a variety of seated and standing exercises, many of which featured the usage of exercise bands.
Stoughton seniors get active though fitness class
Obituaries
Patricia A. (Slater) Christensen, age 84, of Stoughton, passed away peacefully at Agrace HospiceCare on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. She was born March 17, 1936, the daughter of Rex L. and Celia M. (Swenson) Slater. Pat married Archie T. Christensen on Sept. 1, 1956, and they had four children.
It is with deep sadness the family of Dr. Felipe Balita Manalo announces his passing on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Madison, at the age of 83. He is survived by his wife, Maria Monita Amador Manalo; his three daughters, Anna, Isabel, and Kristina Maria Manalo; his granddaughters, Isabella a…
Naomi L. (Linderud) Steele died in her home on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020.