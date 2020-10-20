With peer-to-peer interactions and in-person feedback in short supply this school year, Anna Lee set out to create an alternative.
The Stoughton High School senior assembled a team of 23 students to tutor district students over the summer. The group called "Stoughtonstudents" has been tutoring since August and is available to any K-12 student in the Stoughton Area School District.
Lee describes the group as a tutoring “matchmaking site.” The website will have you fill out a survey and then match you with a tutor. From there, it's up to each individual student and tutor pairing to communicate about how to meet up for each session.
While it doesn’t provide the same atmosphere as in-person school, it gives students who are struggling with their education another option to get help.
“Transitioning to virtual learning hasn’t been easy,” Lee said. “I want this program to make that transition easier.”
Lee said she wanted to make the program available to all students in part because her own sister, who has autism, sometimes struggles to get the help she needed in school.
The group is designed to cover all school subjects, including ACT prep and studying for standardized testing. Tutors are required to have passed the course they’re helping with, and they’re also willing to work with any student's schedule and can offer one-on-one or group sessions through Facetime or Zoom, Lee said.
One of the things Lee wants students to get out of this experience is the human interactions that don't exist right now in virtual school.
“One huge thing missing right now is peer-to-peer learning,” Lee said. “If you have a question in class you can’t ask a peer for help. That's what we want to be there for.”