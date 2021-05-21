Seniors can now enjoy some in-person activities by appointment at the Stoughton Area Senior Center.
The center announced opening for certain indoor activities like the computer lab, pool tables, Wii Bowling and woodshop in the monthly June newsletter.
Assistant director Hollee Camacho told the Hub the center is starting off slow to gauge the comfort level of patrons and staff. But after being closed for more than a year, staff are excited to reunite with them.
“It is a new energy and it is so nice to see people,” Camacho said. “I went into this job to work with people and for a year I didn't see many of them, so this is really exciting.”
To ensure the safety of patrons, staff are requiring people to wear masks and remain six feet apart, the June newsletter states. Individuals and small groups that would like to reserve time at the center should call to make an appointment at 608-873-8585.
Seniors can continue to preorder Kim’s Home Cooked Meals for drive-thru service twice a month, and staff have added an extra bench and picnic table outside for patrons to use.
“We've got the riverfront, which is beautiful,” she said. “People are welcome to come and bring their lawn chairs and sit out and enjoy it.”
The center will operate at regular business hours 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For information, call 608-873-8585 or visit stoughtonseniorcenter.com.