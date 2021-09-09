As Norwegian immigrants arrived in America in the late 1800s and early 1900’s, they likely had a few books with them – one of them being Martin Luther’s “The Small Catechism.”
Rev. Glenn Borreson, of Holmen, who has since retired from the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, will discuss the impact that book had on the lives of people during a free virtual seminar called “The third book of Norwegian immigrants: The story of ‘The Small Catechism’ from Norway to America.” The seminar will take place from 1-2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17. Livreise will host the program over Zoom.
Borreson will talk about how the book defined how Norwegian immigrants lived their lives in America, and how the effect can still be seen in recent decades.
Borreson has written six books on the Christian faith and how to connect it to everyday life, and writes for Christian periodicals, according to an author biography on Amazon. He is also a historian, and presents various programs on Norwegian immigrant history for Sons of Norway chapters throughout parts of the year, according to the Sons of Norway’s website.
Registration is required for the event, and can be done on Livsreise’s website at livsreise.org/event.
For more information, visit Livsreise’s event website at livsreise.org/event.