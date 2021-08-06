Stoughton, WI (53589)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 81F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.