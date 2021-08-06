What do you get when you mix badminton, table tennis and tennis?
The fastest growing sport in the nation.
Stoughton’s first annual Norse Pickleball Tournament will take place at 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 and 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, Aug. 15 at Mandt Park.
“Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in America, people of all ages are now playing,” John Elvekrog, member of the Stoughton Lions Club told the Hub in an email. “We encourage everyone to stop down and watch some good games of pickleball.”
There will be nine divisions total, three mens; three womens and three mixed doubles. The level of play is 3.0, 3.5 and 4.0.
The event is sponsored by Stoughton Recreation Department and Madison Area Pickleball Association and the Stoughton Lions Club will be selling food and drinks.