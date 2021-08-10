Mandt Park will once again become a one-stop shop for your java fix next weekend.
Stoughton’s annual Coffee Break Festival will return from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at Mandt Park, 400 Mandt Parkway. The event, back in its original form after modifications in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will feature coffee sampling, an art and crafts fair and a car and motorbike show.
Stoughton Chamber of Commerce events and visitor services manager Callie LaPoint told the Hub that they’re excited to be able to bring Coffee Break back after modifying it for the pandemic, where people instead were given a list of coffee roasters and shops they could visit and get a free sample with their commemorative mugs.
And even though the festival is outside and many pandemic gathering precautions don’t apply to the festival, LaPoint added that event organizers have still been COVID-19 conscious.
“We’ll have sanitizing stations available; we’ll be having a little bit different of a process for the coffee pouring,” she said. “Instead of having the transfer of cups, participants will be able to put their cup under the pot … so there’s no touching.”
Most of the events at the festival will be familiar, LaPoint said, as it was hard to plan new aspects during a year with a lot of uncertainty. The event will also feature a coffee brew-off, a pork roast and a beer garden, an online event description from the Chamber states. The All Wheels car and motorbike show will feature prizes, including Best Hot Rod and Mustang, Best Tractor and both a People’s and a Mayor’s choice.
The “Coffee Break” tradition in Stoughton traces its roots back to the tobacco industry in the area in the 19th century, an event description from the Chamber states. Tobacco firms, including the one housed in the building now known as The Lageret wedding and event venue, had to hire women for the seasonal work of steaming the harvested tobacco leaves, as much of the male workforce was at T.G. Mandt Wagon Co., the event description states.
The Chamber’s event description states that Stoughton’s women agreed to work for the tobacco firms in the 1880’s, under the condition they be allowed two breaks to return home to check on their children, see how their dinner was cooking and have a cup of coffee.
For more information, or for registration forms for the car show, visit the Chamber’s website at stoughtonwi.com.
With 2020 now behind us, I have dusted off my crystal ball once again in hopes that it will be more reliable in 2021.
The Stoughton Chamber of Commerce Coffee Break festival remains alive and well amid COVID-19.