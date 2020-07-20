All listings are as of Monday, July 20. Please email ungbusiness@wcinet.com if you’d like to be added to this list or would like to make a correction or update.

Fahrenheit 364

Offering: Carryout

Hours: 4:30- 10 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Phone: (608) 205-2763

Springers

Offering: Pick up and dine in

Hours: 11 a.m.- 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Phone: (608) 205-9300

Pancake Cafe

Offering: Delivery, curbside pick up and dine in

Hours: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, Closed Monday

Phone: (608) 205-6655

Grand China

Offering: Carryout

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and closed Monday

Phone: (608) 877-9699

Koffee Kup

Offering: Carry out, dine in

Hours: 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday

Phone: (608) 873-6717

Autumn Pearl

Offering: Carry out

Hours: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to noon Sunday

Phone: (608) 205-7899

Wildwood Cafe

Offering: Prepay pick up

Hours: 7-10 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. to noon Friday through Sunday

Phone: (608) 719-5016

Main Street Kitchen

Offering: Carryout, delivery, dine in

Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday

Phone: (608) 873-5113

Fosdal’s Home Bakery

Offering: Carryout

Hours: 5:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to noon Sunday

Phone: (608) 873-3073

Viking Lanes

Offering: Carryout, dine in

Hours: 11 a.m. 11 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday; 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday

Phone: (608) 873-5959

Utica Bar

Offering: Carryout, dine in

Hours: 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday

Phone: (608) 423-3522

Coachman’s Golf Resort

Offering: Carryout, dine in

Hours: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays, other hours vary visit the website and social media for details

Phone: (608) 884-8484

Jimmy John’s

Offering: Carryout, delivery

Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Phone: (608) 873-7200

Morales Family Restaurant

Offering: Carryout, delivery

Hours: 2-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday

Phone: (608) 480-7029

Big Sky Restaurant

Offering: Curbside pick up

Hours: Carryout available 5-7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays

Phone: (608) 205-6278

Laz Bistro & Bar

Offering: Carryout, curbside pick up

Hours: 5-7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday

Phone: (608) 873-3808

Sunrise Family Restaurant

Offering: Carryout, dine in

Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday; 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Phone: (608) 877-1930

Tailgaters of Stoughton

Offering: Carryout, outdoor seating, limited dine-in

Hours: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday-Monday

Phone: (608) 205-6531

Banushi’s Bar and Grill

Offering: Carryout, Dine- in, delivery

Hours: Dine in: 4-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday

Phone: (608) 873-3700

Deak’s Pub and Grill

Offering: Carryout, curbside pick up, delivery, dine in

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Tuesday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday

Phone: (608) 873-4066

El Rio Grande

Offering: Carryout, curbside pick up, delivery (ends an hour before close)

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 3-8 p.m. Sunday

Phone: (608) 877-0160

Famous Yeti’s Pizza

Offering: Pick up, delivery

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9: 30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday

Phone: (608) 877-1544

Viking Brew Pub

Offering: Carryout, curbside pick up, dine in

Hours: 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 3:30-8 p.m. Friday; Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday; noon to 6 p.m. Sunday

Phone: (608) 719-5041

Pizza Pit

Offering: Carryout,, delivery

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday- Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday- Saturday

Phone: (608) 873-7737

La Cantina

Offering: Carryout, delivery, dine in

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday

Phone: (608) 400-1266

Pizza Hut

Offering: Delivery

Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday- Thursday, 11 a.m. to midnight Friday- Saturday

Phone: (608) 835-5555

Wendigo

Offering: Carryout

Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday, 3-9:30 p.m. Sunday

Phone: (608) 205-2775

Culver’s

Offering: Drive through, outdoor seating

Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Phone: (608) 873-6635

Nauti Norske

Offering: Outdoor patio dining

Hours: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 pm. Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday

Phone: (608) 205-6601