All listings are as of Monday, July 20. Please email ungbusiness@wcinet.com if you’d like to be added to this list or would like to make a correction or update.
Fahrenheit 364
Offering: Carryout
Hours: 4:30- 10 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Phone: (608) 205-2763
Springers
Offering: Pick up and dine in
Hours: 11 a.m.- 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
Phone: (608) 205-9300
Pancake Cafe
Offering: Delivery, curbside pick up and dine in
Hours: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, Closed Monday
Phone: (608) 205-6655
Grand China
Offering: Carryout
Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and closed Monday
Phone: (608) 877-9699
Koffee Kup
Offering: Carry out, dine in
Hours: 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday
Phone: (608) 873-6717
Autumn Pearl
Offering: Carry out
Hours: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to noon Sunday
Phone: (608) 205-7899
Wildwood Cafe
Offering: Prepay pick up
Hours: 7-10 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. to noon Friday through Sunday
Phone: (608) 719-5016
Main Street Kitchen
Offering: Carryout, delivery, dine in
Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday
Phone: (608) 873-5113
Fosdal’s Home Bakery
Offering: Carryout
Hours: 5:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to noon Sunday
Phone: (608) 873-3073
Viking Lanes
Offering: Carryout, dine in
Hours: 11 a.m. 11 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday; 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday
Phone: (608) 873-5959
Utica Bar
Offering: Carryout, dine in
Hours: 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday
Phone: (608) 423-3522
Coachman’s Golf Resort
Offering: Carryout, dine in
Hours: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays, other hours vary visit the website and social media for details
Phone: (608) 884-8484
Jimmy John’s
Offering: Carryout, delivery
Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Phone: (608) 873-7200
Morales Family Restaurant
Offering: Carryout, delivery
Hours: 2-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday
Phone: (608) 480-7029
Big Sky Restaurant
Offering: Curbside pick up
Hours: Carryout available 5-7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays
Phone: (608) 205-6278
Laz Bistro & Bar
Offering: Carryout, curbside pick up
Hours: 5-7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday
Phone: (608) 873-3808
Sunrise Family Restaurant
Offering: Carryout, dine in
Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday; 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Phone: (608) 877-1930
Tailgaters of Stoughton
Offering: Carryout, outdoor seating, limited dine-in
Hours: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday-Monday
Phone: (608) 205-6531
Banushi’s Bar and Grill
Offering: Carryout, Dine- in, delivery
Hours: Dine in: 4-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday
Phone: (608) 873-3700
Deak’s Pub and Grill
Offering: Carryout, curbside pick up, delivery, dine in
Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Tuesday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday
Phone: (608) 873-4066
El Rio Grande
Offering: Carryout, curbside pick up, delivery (ends an hour before close)
Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 3-8 p.m. Sunday
Phone: (608) 877-0160
Famous Yeti’s Pizza
Offering: Pick up, delivery
Hours: 11 a.m. to 9: 30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday
Phone: (608) 877-1544
Viking Brew Pub
Offering: Carryout, curbside pick up, dine in
Hours: 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 3:30-8 p.m. Friday; Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday; noon to 6 p.m. Sunday
Phone: (608) 719-5041
Pizza Pit
Offering: Carryout,, delivery
Hours: 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday- Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday- Saturday
Phone: (608) 873-7737
La Cantina
Offering: Carryout, delivery, dine in
Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday
Phone: (608) 400-1266
Pizza Hut
Offering: Delivery
Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday- Thursday, 11 a.m. to midnight Friday- Saturday
Phone: (608) 835-5555
Wendigo
Offering: Carryout
Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday, 3-9:30 p.m. Sunday
Phone: (608) 205-2775
Culver’s
Offering: Drive through, outdoor seating
Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Phone: (608) 873-6635
Nauti Norske
Offering: Outdoor patio dining
Hours: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 pm. Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday
Phone: (608) 205-6601