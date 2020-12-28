The Stoughton Parks and Recreation Department is trying to create a social outlet for youth during a time of social distancing.
The department created an E-sports video game league, which will occur once a week for eight weeks. Registration for the league is due Jan. 6, and can be done at the department's website stoughtonrec.com.
Ages for the beginner leagues are 8-13 years old, and there is no age restriction for intermediate leagues. The cost is $20 per league, which breaks down to $2.50 per match. People can register a team, or sign up as a free agent.
“COVID-19 has shut down our typical programming, but has opened up opportunities for new programsm,” city recreation supervisor Tony King wrote to the Hub in an email. “In addition to E-sports Leagues, we have online chess, online coding classes, online guitar lessons and online magic lessons.”
League teams will be ranked and have standings just like a baseball, flag football and basketball leagues. Rules are similar to the typical sports leagues: respect everyone, play with integrity and don’t be toxic such as cursing or bullying.
There is an adult referee for every match to make sure the voice chat and posts are respectful, King wrote.