K9 fundraiser

Rochelle Deschane snaps a picture of Colby Jack and Cora, two corgis who were among the dozens of dogs that took over Troll Beach on Saturday.

 Photo by Amber Levenhagen

The astronomical “dog days of summer” might be over, but this Saturday, it’ll be a summer day for the dogs.

The City of Stoughton Police Department will host its annual K-9 swim fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at Troll Beach, 500 Mandt Park. The event, which encourages people to bring their dogs to the beach, is the department’s biggest fundraiser of the year for its K-9 fund, an event description states.

The event is free to attend, but there’s a suggested donation of $10 per group. Food and beverages will also be sold during the event, with all of the proceeds going to the K-9 fund.

For more information, search “K-9 dog swim fundraiser” on Facebook, or call the department’s general assistance line at (608) 873-3374.

