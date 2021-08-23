The astronomical “dog days of summer” might be over, but this Saturday, it’ll be a summer day for the dogs.
The City of Stoughton Police Department will host its annual K-9 swim fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at Troll Beach, 500 Mandt Park. The event, which encourages people to bring their dogs to the beach, is the department’s biggest fundraiser of the year for its K-9 fund, an event description states.
The event is free to attend, but there’s a suggested donation of $10 per group. Food and beverages will also be sold during the event, with all of the proceeds going to the K-9 fund.
For more information, search “K-9 dog swim fundraiser” on Facebook, or call the department’s general assistance line at (608) 873-3374.