The Stoughton Police Department is set to host National Night Out from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, at Nordic Ridge Park, 1300 Hoel Ave.
The family-friendly event will include bounce houses, tug of war against officers, a DJ, “dunk a cop” in a dunk tank and Ole the K9. There will be free burgers, hot dogs, chips and water for attendees.
The event is intended to get people out in the evening and getting to know their neighbors, which is critical to helping keep neighborhoods crime-free, police chief Greg Leck previously told the Hub.
“That is the best defense of crime there is,” he said. “Knowing their neighbors and looking out for each other.”
The event is also meant to “enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement,” according to an event description.
The nationwide event started in 1984, and since, other area police departments have hosted events for years on the same night.
“Millions of neighbors take part in National Night Out across thousands of communities from all fifty states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide,” the NNO website states.