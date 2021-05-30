The Stoughton Opera House, 381 E. Main St., is now hosting its membership drive which runs through the summer, a news release states.
Those interested can become members at the $100 level to receive recognition in the Opera House’s brochures. Or members can join the $250 level to be listed in performance programs and have opportunities to receive complimentary tickets, according to the website.
Donations from members go toward maintaining the facility, the website states.
The Opera House canceled its live performances for the 2020 to 2021 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Planning for the upcoming season, there are an expected 50 events scheduled between September and mid-December, the release states.
More specifics of the 2021 to 2022 season will be released in mid-July with members receiving a “sneak peak” as well as a two-week advance to purchase tickets before the general public.
For information, visit stoughtonoperahouse.com or call the Box Office at 877-4400.