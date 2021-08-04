In addition to needing a ticket for the Stoughton Opera House events, you’ll need to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
The Stoughton Opera House announced in a Facebook post on its page on Wednesday, Aug. 4, that it would be requiring all attendees to have completed a full round of vaccination at least two weeks prior to the event, and all patrons will be required to wear masks while inside the building. Vaccination records will be verified through showing either a vaccination card or a photo of your vaccination card, as well as a photo ID, for the first floor lounge, where masks are optional.
The decision to mandate all patrons be vaccinated against COVID-19 comes as staff believe that vaccination is the most effective way to reduce transmission of the disease.
“Please understand that whether we are proven right or wrong down the road, this is the action we believe to be in everyone's best interest at this time,” the Facebook post reads. “As the situation evolves we will continue to evaluate our precautions.”
All staff, production crew, volunteers and artists will also be required to be vaccinated and wear masks except for on stage, and local staff and crew will need to be tested for COVID-19 on a weekly basis, the Facebook post adds.
If patrons are unable or unwilling to meet the requirements but have already purchased tickets, refunds can be arranged for, or a credit can be made available once a vaccination mandate is no longer in effect, the Facebook post states. Refunds can be initiated by emailing boxoffice@stoughtonoperahouse.com.
Stoughton Opera House joins multiple local businesses and governmental bodies that have announced this week that they will mandate vaccination for employees. On Tuesday, Aug. 2, the City of Madison and Dane County, which share office space in downtown Madison, announced that staff must be vaccinated or test negative for COVID-19 on a weekly basis. Last week, Epic Systems announced it was requiring its staff to be fully vaccinated by October or face termination, affecting 3% of its employee workforce, and UW Health and SSM Health will both require inoculation by fall.
Stoughton Area School District also announced this week it was opting for all students, staff and visitors to be masked inside campus buildings, regardless of vaccination status.
Students and staff who are masked will not need to quarantine after being a close contact to someone who tests positive for COVID-19, district superintendent Tim Onsager said.
