Stoughton Opera House 2021-22 season kicks off Sept. 16

The chandeliers will be lowered once again as the Stoughton Opera House opens its doors for a full slate of shows for the 2021-22 season.
After the COVID-19 pandemic cost the historic venue more than a season of entertainment, this year features a strong lineup of perennial fan favorites and promising newcomers.
Returning to the Opera House stage this season will be Marty Stuart, Rhonda Vincent, Rodney Crowell, Richard Thompson, Aoife O’Donovan and Riders in the Sky.
“(They) are not only familiar faces, they have proven their commitment to Opera House patrons as they worked through postponements and rescheduled dates on multiple occasions,” read a statement from an Opera House news release last week. “Opera House friends and supporters, many of whom have been holding tickets since August, 2019, have shown that they, too, are willing to wait out the storm.”
The new season is set to kick off with a show on 7:30-10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16 , featuring blues guitarist Albert Cummings, who has played alongside Buddy Guy, Johnny Winter, Susan Tedeschi, Sheryl Crow and B.B. King. Following that will be another blues legend, Taj Mahal, who is set to appear from 7:30-10 p.m. Friday, Oct.15. Mahal’s show has been sold out since 2019, but a wait list is available through the Box Office.
November’s entertainment includes Peter Rowan’s Free Mexican Airforce featuring Los Texmaniacs on Wednesday, Nov. 3, followed by the Wood Brothers, the Milk Carton Kids, and wrapping up on Saturday with the Del McCoury Band.
New to this season’s schedule is acclaimed musician and musical historian, Rhiannon Giddens, set to perform on Tuesday, Nov. 9. She said her lifelong mission is to lift up people whose contributions to American musical history have previously been erased, and to work toward a more accurate understanding of the country’s musical origins, according to the Opera House news release.
Roots music supergroup The High Hawks will perform their version of Americana on Thursday, Dec. 16. The band features Vince Herman of Leftover Salmon, Tim Carbone of Railroad Earth and Blue Sparks From Hell, Chad Staehly of Hard Working Americans, Adam Greuel of Horseshoes & Hand Grenades, Brian Adams of DeadPhish Orchestra and Will Trask of Great American Taxi.
Closing out the fall calendar on Friday, Dec. 17 are Nickel Creek founders and Grammy-winning siblings Sean and Sara Watkins, debuting their second album, “Brother Sister” with the Watkins Family Hour.
Mardi Gras Mambo 2022 featuring The Dirty Dozen Brass Band and Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas is slated for Saturday, March 5. Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Amy Helm is scheduled to perform on Thursday, March 10, and Peacherine Ragtime Society Orchestra returns with Peacherine’s Stage & Screen Spectacular on Saturday, March 26.
For a full lineup or information on the Opera House membership, visit stoughtonoperahouse.com.
Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 16 for Opera House members and 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 30 for the general public.