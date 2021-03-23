Most people cannot trace their life’s passions back to a single day.
But most people are not Stoughton native and Kidney Donor Athletes founder Tracey Hulick.
For Hulick, what started as a story from middle school classmate about a kidney donation years later sparked her to start a nonprofit organization that supports athletes who need transplants. Kidney Donor Athletes also provides a platform for people who have undergone kidney transplants to share their stories, she said, so they know they are not alone in their journey.
Hulick, who now lives in the state of Oregon, grew up in Stoughton. While she made many memories here, the most memorable was likely her first day of seventh grade at River Bluff Middle School.
Her teacher started off the day with an ice breaking activity, asking the class to share something interesting that happened over the summer. When a classmate said their uncle donated a kidney to her cousin, and that both were doing fine, most of the class thought kidney donation sounded scary. But not to Hulick, she said.
“I had never heard of such a thing, but instantly I thought, ‘Oh wow! What an amazing thing to do!’” she said, noting that if she felt so strongly and differently from everyone else it must mean something.
“I said ‘I’m going to do that someday’,” Hulick added. “I’ve always been one of those when I say I’m going to do something, no matter how outlandish, I always do it.”
Years later, when Hulick was ready for a break from a career as a runner competing in marathons and ultramarathons, she contacted the transplant center in Madison to learn more about how kidney donations work as she wanted to help someone in need of the organ.
“We’re so lucky to have that transplant center there,” she said. “They are so well-respected and have a fantastic reputation and amazing surgical staff.”
Hulick learned that one way to donate is to start a kidney chain.
“That’s what I chose to do so the most amount of people could get a transplant,” Hulick said, adding that on May 23, 2017, her kidney was flown to a woman in Denver named Diana. That same day, Diana’s husband donated a kidney to a recipient in Oakland.
“Four people got kidneys on the same day because of mine,” she noted.
Leading up to the donation, Hulick tried to find an example of at least one other endurance athlete who continued to be a successful athlete after the donation. When she couldn’t find the information she was looking for, she went ahead with what she refers to as “blind faith”.
After her recovery, Hulick decided to provide for others what she wasn’t able to find.
“I kept wishing I had seen more people talking about it and sharing how they donated and recovered,” she said. “I decided to be that person and lead by example even though I was very uncomfortable doing it.”
Hulick started by sharing posts on Instagram. After receiving messages on a weekly basis, from around the world, she decided to create a platform where these individuals could share their stories. She said it’s sometimes hard for donors to share their stories because they don’t want to be perceived as self-aggrandizing.
The goal was to find 50 other athletes who had donated kidneys. So far, the Kidney Donor Athletes program has shared the stories of 93 athletes, with 11 more scheduled. Seeing the response, Hulick started a mentoring program as well, connecting donors based on location, transplant hospital or athletic discipline.
“I’m just amazed that there are all of these people all around the world who are living donors and want to be helpful to people that are going through the donation process,” Hulick said. “The process can be very lonely and alienating. It’s powerful to me that these people don’t have to be alone. They can have a friend to walk through this process.”
Kidney Donor Athletes now has a board of directors and is finalizing its three-year strategic plan. Hulick said it is amazing that the vision is no longer just hers – that a group of like-minded individuals with different strengths have come together. Together, they hope to expand the mentor program and have more opportunities to show what’s possible as a living donor.
Next year, the organization will be doing their first group-organized expedition, which is climbing Mount Kilimanjaro. They hope to summit on World Kidney Day, March 11.
“It will be an amazing piece of advocacy,” Hulick said. “I want this organization to bring people together. They are the sunshiny corner of the universe. It’s the kindest group of people you could ever imagine being put together.”
For more information about Kidney Donor Athletes, visit kidneydonorathlete.org.